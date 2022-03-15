ParkinGo (GOT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.88 Million

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0930 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $11,403.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,150.96 or 0.99707400 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00070373 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00021447 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00017079 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.