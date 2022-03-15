Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCX) Short Interest Update

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the February 13th total of 6,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCX. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at about $992,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,975,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at about $496,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,118,000. Institutional investors own 8.61% of the company’s stock.

PCX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.97. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,544. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.95. Parsec Capital Acquisitions has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $10.00.

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp is based in Lewisville, Texas.

