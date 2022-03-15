Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Short Interest Down 46.3% in February

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the February 13th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of Pason Systems stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.50. Pason Systems has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $11.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pason Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Pason Systems, Inc engages in the design and production of instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. Its products include automatic driller, choke control, electronic drilling recorder, enhanced pit volume totalizer, gas analyzer, hazardous gas alarm system, rig communications, rig display, directional system, drilling guidance system, live rig view (LRV), LRV mobile, tour sheet analytics, WellView field solution, SideKick remote display, and DataHub web-based data management system.

