Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Short Interest Update

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the February 13th total of 1,420,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 311,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PASG opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. Passage Bio has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $22.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.11). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PASG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Passage Bio from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Passage Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Passage Bio from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Passage Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

In other Passage Bio news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $45,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 533,800 shares of company stock worth $2,902,866 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,491,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,171,000 after acquiring an additional 373,532 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $20,428,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Passage Bio by 495.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,915,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,160,000 after buying an additional 1,593,232 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Passage Bio by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,238,000 after buying an additional 45,412 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Passage Bio by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,177,000 after buying an additional 540,546 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Passage Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.