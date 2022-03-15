PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,751,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in PayPal by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,000 after buying an additional 24,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. DZ Bank lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.61.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.46. 18,006,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,511,689. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.75. The stock has a market cap of $117.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

