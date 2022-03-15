PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Down to $22.88

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.88, but opened at $21.55. PBF Energy shares last traded at $20.64, with a volume of 28,168 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PBF. TheStreet raised PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average of $14.79.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.53) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $753,140.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 242.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

