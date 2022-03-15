Pbra, Llc Sells 135,337 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) Director Pbra, Llc sold 135,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $3,334,703.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pbra, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Pbra, Llc sold 62,231 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,557,641.93.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Pbra, Llc sold 81,287 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,054,935.36.

On Monday, March 7th, Pbra, Llc sold 102,002 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $2,774,454.40.

Brigham Minerals stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,479. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $28.20.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 144.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 12.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 0.4% in the third quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 413,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 4.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

MNRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

