Pendal Group Ltd Buys Shares of 9,200 Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VVV. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,726,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,316 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,652,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,120 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,767,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,156,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,763,000 after purchasing an additional 734,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,518,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,993,000 after purchasing an additional 544,139 shares in the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.57 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 536.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VVV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Valvoline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.