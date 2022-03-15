Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 4,293 Shares of Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth $12,248,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth $6,235,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth $8,564,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth $3,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

PYCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycor HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

Shares of PYCR stock opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.01. Paycor HCM Inc has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. On average, analysts forecast that Paycor HCM Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycor HCM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

