Pendal Group Ltd Purchases New Shares in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,262,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,778 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,260,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,172,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,110,000 after acquiring an additional 137,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 419,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,568,000 after acquiring an additional 110,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

FCN opened at $147.81 on Tuesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.97 and a fifty-two week high of $157.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.54 and a 200-day moving average of $144.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.44.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.03). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $676.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $146,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $616,544.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

