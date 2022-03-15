Pendal Group Ltd Takes $357,000 Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 100.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 23.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 265.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 53.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Encompass Health during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

EHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

NYSE EHC opened at $66.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.32 and a 200-day moving average of $64.00. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.09). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

