Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Plans Dividend of GBX 24.80

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 24.80 ($0.32) per share on Monday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON PHNX opened at GBX 623.80 ($8.11) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £6.24 billion and a PE ratio of -13.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28. Phoenix Group has a 1-year low of GBX 559.20 ($7.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 764.37 ($9.94). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 653.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 648.39.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 815 ($10.60) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 804 ($10.46) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 795 ($10.34) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phoenix Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 780.75 ($10.15).

In other news, insider Kory Sorenson bought 140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.71) per share, with a total value of £938 ($1,219.77). Also, insider Nicholas Lyons bought 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 686 ($8.92) per share, with a total value of £20,237 ($26,315.99).

Phoenix Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.