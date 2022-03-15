Pierre Lassonde Sells 20,000 Shares of Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Stock

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) Director Pierre Lassonde sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total transaction of C$715,564.00.

Enghouse Systems stock opened at C$39.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 23.51. Enghouse Systems Limited has a twelve month low of C$34.21 and a twelve month high of C$64.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$42.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$50.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.61%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENGH. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$58.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$58.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

