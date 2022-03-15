PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $100.35

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $100.35 and last traded at $100.53, with a volume of 541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.35.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.0% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.0% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

