Pioneer Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PESXQ) and Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Pioneer Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PESXQ – Get Rating) and Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pioneer Energy Services and Baytex Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Baytex Energy 0 7 1 0 2.13

Baytex Energy has a consensus target price of $5.28, suggesting a potential upside of 20.11%. Given Baytex Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Baytex Energy is more favorable than Pioneer Energy Services.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Energy Services and Baytex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Energy Services -29.37% -66.44% -20.14% Baytex Energy 87.37% 32.11% 11.29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Baytex Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Pioneer Energy Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pioneer Energy Services and Baytex Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Energy Services $246.24 million 0.01 -$144.45 million N/A N/A Baytex Energy $1.49 billion 1.66 $1.29 billion $2.28 1.93

Baytex Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Energy Services.

Summary

Baytex Energy beats Pioneer Energy Services on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pioneer Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia. It also provides well, wireline, and coiled tubing services to various exploration and production companies in the onshore oil and gas producing regions in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and Rocky Mountain states. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a fleet of 113 rigs with 550 horsepower and 12 rigs with 600 horsepower; and 9 coiled tubing units. The company was formerly known as Pioneer Drilling Company and changed its name to Pioneer Energy Services Corp. in 2012. Pioneer Energy Services Corp. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Baytex Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

