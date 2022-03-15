Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.0% over the last three years.
NYSE MHI opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $13.21.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.
