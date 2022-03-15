Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.0% over the last three years.

NYSE MHI opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $13.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 30,590 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

