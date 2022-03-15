Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $226.59.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PXD. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $227.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,967,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,306. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $133.73 and a 1-year high of $246.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.15 and a 200 day moving average of $191.96. The company has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Edison C. Buchanan sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total transaction of $343,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,724 shares of company stock worth $14,757,773 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,256,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,592,908,000 after buying an additional 1,334,183 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,110,392,000 after buying an additional 1,898,932 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,408,225 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $734,013,000 after buying an additional 179,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $785,194,000 after buying an additional 29,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,128,398 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $688,129,000 after buying an additional 215,580 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

