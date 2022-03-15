Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.49). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:HRTG opened at $6.47 on Monday. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $180.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is currently -8.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 507,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 32,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 207,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.