Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Position Lowered by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 9.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,023,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,164 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,978,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,074,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,831 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 452.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,814,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,008,969 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,823,000 after acquiring an additional 371,294 shares in the last quarter. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.04.

Shares of PAA opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.91%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile (Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.