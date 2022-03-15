Plant Veda Foods (OTCMKTS:PLVFF) Short Interest Down 42.1% in February

Plant Veda Foods (OTCMKTS:PLVFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PLVFF traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,615. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83. Plant Veda Foods has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44.

