PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the February 13th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in PlayAGS by 350.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 521.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in PlayAGS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGS. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PlayAGS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

AGS stock opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $253.33 million, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 3.08. PlayAGS has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $11.32.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 50.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PlayAGS will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

