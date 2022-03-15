Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.760-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $820 million-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $840.63 million.

Shares of PLXS stock traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $82.45. 980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,313. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Plexus has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $101.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Plexus will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLXS shares. TheStreet downgraded Plexus from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plexus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.46.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $249,328.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $235,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,231 shares of company stock worth $624,822 in the last 90 days. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Plexus by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Plexus by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Plexus by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Plexus by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

