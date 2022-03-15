Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Points International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Points International in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of Points International stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $249.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.67 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.94. Points International has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $19.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Points International Ltd. ( NASDAQ:PCOM Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 996,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Points International comprises 1.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. QV Investors Inc. owned 6.67% of Points International worth $17,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

