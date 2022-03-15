Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Price Target Cut to C$30.00

Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$48.00 to C$30.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PBKOF. downgraded Pollard Banknote from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$51.50 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of PBKOF opened at $17.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average of $32.44. Pollard Banknote has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $53.94.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

