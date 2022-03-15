Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 1,407 Shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.17% of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,443,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 86.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 25,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,486,000.
Shares of GINN stock opened at $47.68 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $65.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.20.
