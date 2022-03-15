Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,421 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Target comprises 0.7% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $3,394,000. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in Target by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Target by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 30,356 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Target by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 32,246 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $208.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $176.68 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.05.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

