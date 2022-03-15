Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Autohome by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,444,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $584,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,612 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Autohome by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,202,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,334 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Autohome by 163.2% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,009,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,872 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in Autohome by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,526,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,424,000 after acquiring an additional 987,855 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autohome by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,432,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,221,000 after acquiring an additional 784,751 shares during the period. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATHM shares. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

NYSE ATHM opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. Autohome Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $102.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.27.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The information services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $3.17. Autohome had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $265.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Autohome’s payout ratio is 31.84%.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

