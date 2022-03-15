Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 1,496 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,866 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $48.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.48. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

