Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 261 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 112.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,695,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $822,376,000 after buying an additional 1,429,567 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth $217,006,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth $156,603,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 71.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 387,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,034,000 after buying an additional 161,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 409.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 192,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,636,000 after buying an additional 154,700 shares during the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNPS stock opened at $278.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.02 and a 12-month high of $377.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.93.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.78.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $3,259,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,995 shares of company stock worth $49,541,573. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

