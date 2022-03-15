Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 9,887 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,887 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 28,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period.

BATS NOBL opened at $90.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.80. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

