Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Cut to C$145.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of Premium Brands stock opened at C$100.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$118.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$127.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.15. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of C$100.41 and a twelve month high of C$137.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.66%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

