PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (PVM) Price Tops $0.53 on Exchanges

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (PVM) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 15th. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and $680.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001381 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00044662 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,534.81 or 0.06557880 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,584.27 or 0.99822632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00040336 BTC.

About PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

Buying and Selling PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.