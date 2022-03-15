Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on the development of drug products which intended to improve the survival and/or quality of life for patients who have unmet medical need. Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Heatwurx Inc., is based in HANOVER, United States. “

Shares of PCSA opened at $3.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $55.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.07. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $14.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 215,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 27,502 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

