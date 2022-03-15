Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on the development of drug products which intended to improve the survival and/or quality of life for patients who have unmet medical need. Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Heatwurx Inc., is based in HANOVER, United States. “
Shares of PCSA opened at $3.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $55.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.07. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $14.24.
About Processa Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.
