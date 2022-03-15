Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BTIG Research from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
MLNK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Project Angel Parent from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Project Angel Parent from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Project Angel Parent from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Project Angel Parent has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.44.
Shares of MLNK stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. Project Angel Parent has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.56.
About Project Angel Parent (Get Rating)
MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.
