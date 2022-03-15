ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Trading Down 5.2%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.45 and last traded at $16.48. Approximately 1,346,059 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 31,215,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.38.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 20,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 36.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter worth $123,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.