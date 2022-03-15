Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.76% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Protara Therapeutics Inc. is committed to identifying and advancing transformative therapies for rare and specialty diseases. The company’s portfolio includes, TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy being developed for the treatment of lymphatic malformations, and intravenous Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. Protara Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARA opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.95. Protara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $18.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that Protara Therapeutics will post -4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 36,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $239,651.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luke M. Beshar bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $44,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 84,797 shares of company stock valued at $496,476. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,547,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 41,329 shares in the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 428,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 81,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,996,000 after purchasing an additional 91,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

About Protara Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Protara Therapeutics (TARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.