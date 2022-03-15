Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) EVP James A. Christy Sells 3,000 Shares

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $70,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.02. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.16 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 34.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,561,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,402,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,959,000 after acquiring an additional 287,365 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,248 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 62,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,543 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 34,571 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,823 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

