Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.750-$15.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Storage from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Public Storage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $347.62.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of PSA traded down $7.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $352.55. The company had a trading volume of 13,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,964. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.00 and a 12 month high of $380.42. The firm has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $359.60 and a 200-day moving average of $340.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The business had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 81.05%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Storage (Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.