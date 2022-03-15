Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 10,971.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,185,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,850 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 37.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 716.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 109,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 96,334 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 4.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 594,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PSTG opened at $30.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.04. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.63 and a beta of 1.42. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $35.09.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

