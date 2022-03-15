Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Lowered by Truist Financial

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oatly Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities cut Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 15.08.

OTLY stock opened at 4.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of 4.68 and a 12 month high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The company had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 178.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,309,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,510 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Oatly Group by 19.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,010,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,141 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Oatly Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,035,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,660 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Oatly Group by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,570,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,982,000 after buying an additional 1,329,899 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Oatly Group by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,650,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,072,000 after buying an additional 1,173,823 shares during the last quarter. 21.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

