Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Thor Industries, Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Thor Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.89 for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on THO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Shares of THO opened at $82.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.58. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $80.47 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.99.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $55,995,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $26,704,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 37.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,248,000 after purchasing an additional 232,375 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $23,494,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 4.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,413,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $664,603,000 after purchasing an additional 209,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amelia Huntington purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.89 per share, with a total value of $50,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.54 per share, for a total transaction of $985,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,500 shares of company stock worth $1,245,325 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.17%.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

