Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Position Trimmed by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,027,000 after acquiring an additional 8,902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,372,000 after acquiring an additional 567,239 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 302.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 53,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 40,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 552,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,939,000 after acquiring an additional 34,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $138.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $121.55 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.51.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

