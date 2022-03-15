Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $775.76 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXTGet Rating) will report $775.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $784.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $770.70 million. Rackspace Technology posted sales of $725.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year sales of $3.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $777.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.22 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.14%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RXT. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.45.

RXT traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $10.38. The company had a trading volume of 770,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,339. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 447.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 63.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

