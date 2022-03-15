Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Stock Price Down 6%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) dropped 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.94 and last traded at $15.25. Approximately 4,426 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 641,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

METC has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.50 million, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.85.

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

