Raymond James Boosts Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $26.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 26.77% from the stock’s previous close.

DK has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen cut their target price on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.85.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.16. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Delek US will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 5,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $219,995.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 208,177 shares of company stock valued at $8,891,795 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,779,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,646,000 after buying an additional 98,722 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Delek US by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,962,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,205,000 after acquiring an additional 150,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,252,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,748,000 after acquiring an additional 159,647 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,239,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,555,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 26.2% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,780,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,004,000 after purchasing an additional 370,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

