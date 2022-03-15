Raymond James Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Minto Apartment (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Minto Apartment in a research report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Minto Apartment from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 16th.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

