Raymond James Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Minto Apartment (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Minto Apartment in a research report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21.
Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Minto Apartment from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 16th.
