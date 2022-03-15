Raymond James Cuts Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Price Target to $27.00

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Project Angel Parent from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.44.

Shares of NYSE:MLNK opened at $18.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Project Angel Parent has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $29.00.

Project Angel Parent ( NYSE:MLNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Project Angel Parent had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. Project Angel Parent’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Project Angel Parent will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

