Raymond James Lowers Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $75.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from $195.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential downside of 16.50% from the company’s previous close.

COUP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $330.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. cut their price target on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.52.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

COUP stock opened at $89.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $89.25 and a twelve month high of $286.22. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.77 and a 200-day moving average of $184.30.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $170,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $140,213.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,201 shares of company stock worth $2,534,656. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.