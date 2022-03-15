Raymond James Lowers Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Price Target to $6.00

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wheels Up Experience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Wheels Up Experience from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.06.

UP stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. Wheels Up Experience has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 8,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

