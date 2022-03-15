Raymond James Lowers Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Price Target to $6.00

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wheels Up Experience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Wheels Up Experience from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.06.
UP stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. Wheels Up Experience has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.33.
About Wheels Up Experience (Get Rating)
Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wheels Up Experience (UP)
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.