Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Position Raised by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.85.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $97.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $144.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $74.63 and a one year high of $104.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.93.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

